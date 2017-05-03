Children's arts and crafts

This free arts session is aimed at children aged 2-5 years and is centred around Blaze, the dragon on the weather vane on top of the Cloth Hall.

This month’s session theme is teapots and children will get to meet Blaze and listen to a story about a teapot. They will then be able to make a teapot fridge magnet to take home, take part in a sing-a-long and go on a hunt to find the museum teapot.



Free session tickets are available from 10am on the day – on a first come, first served basis as places are limited.

More details are available from 01635 519562 or museum@westberks.gov.uk