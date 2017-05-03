go

Newbury Spring Festival

Newbury Spring Festival: Music and theatre show

The Corn Exchange, Market Place, Newbury

Events Type Theatre

Location Newbury

Start Date 13/05/2017

End Date 13/05/2017

Price £5

Link http://www.newburyspringfestival.org.uk/13-dees-daughter-and-philosophers-stone.htm

Spring Festival 2017

r Dee's Daughter & the Philosopher's Stone

Enjoy magic, music and mischief in this new family-friendly show with an exciting blend of live music, puppetry and storytelling with themes of history, magic and science.

Dr Dee's Daughter & the Philosopher's Stone will take place at the Corn Exhange, Newbury on Saturday, May 13, at 11.30am.

In 1595, Dr John Dee, alchemist, astronomer and magician, relocates to draughty Manchester College. While he is immersed in study, his daughter Katherine reads about his abandoned quest to discover the Philosopher’s Stone, the Elixir of Life.

The show is brought to you by outstanding recorder consort Palisander and Rust & Stardust, famed for their handmade puppets and passion for storytelling, and is guaranteed to be lots of fun.

