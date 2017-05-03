Newbury Spring Festival: Talk by Dan Cruickshank

go

Historian and author Dan Cruickshank presents a talk on The life and death of buildings on Thursday, May 11, in the Long Gallery, Englefield House, at 3pm.

Dan Cruickshank is a leading expert on architecture and historic buildings, and has travelled and written extensively on the history of art and architecture. As a regular presenter on the BBC, his documentaries delve into the rich and fascinating history of the world's architectural and cultural treasures, with one of his best-loved television series being Around the World in 80 Treasures.

For his talk this afternoon Dan Cruickshank will present four studies in architectural conservation: Spitalfields; Wentworth Woodhouse; the Euston Arch; Palmyra.

