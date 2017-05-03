Open Studios art exhibition

Open Studios 2017 is the 29th year of the art exhibition across various locations in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Open Studios’ flagship exhibition is INSIGHT at New Greenham Arts, displaying work from over a hundred accredited artists. Here, exquisite porcelain, fine landscapes and still life paintings rub shoulders with aluminium prints, funky collages, knitwear, confectionery, jewellery, absorbing abstracts and electrifying sculptures – beautiful and sometimes provocative reflections on the world we live in.

Satellite Open Studios exhibitions throughout May, at venues in West Berkshire and North Hampshire, hint at wonderful treasures to be discovered by poking your head round the door of a sculptor’s workshop or painter’s studio. Artists love visitors, whether or not they have cash to spend, and everyone is warmly welcome. Getting feedback on the work we produce is very valuable to us.

Keep your Open Studios Directory of Artists as a guide to visiting studios in May or joining in a hands-on workshop. Use it as a valuable contact point with artists all year round, so the next time you need a unique wedding present or family portrait, you know who to call.

Have a look at our Open Studios Directory of Artists and come to the INSIGHT 2017 exhibition at New Greenham Arts where all the participating artists are represented.