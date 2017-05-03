Newbury Spring Festival: Bollywood Brass Band

“The band plunders the Bollywood canon and throws Brazilian samba, Punjabi drumming and British cheek into the Bhangra mix ... this was a sensory assault that oozed good humour and sent people noisily into the night.” Evening Standard

Bollywood Brass Band presents Rahmania: the Music of A.R. Rahman on Friday, May 19, at Newbury's Corn Exchange.

The show features massive hits by Oscar-winning Indian film composer A.R. Rahman, with Bollywood film projections, performed by the UK’s pioneering Indian-style big band.

BBB consists of six hot horns and four funky drummers, who blend the hottest Hindi film hits with riotous Indian wedding music and Punjabi beats to offer a uniquely ‘London’ take on the world’s most popular music.

Playing great tunes and compulsively danceable rhythms – and wielding saxophones, tabla, dhol drums and a colossal sousaphone – this is one of the most colourful, joyful and exhilarating acts around.