Newbury Spring Festival: Bollywood Brass Band

Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
What's On
Bollywood Brass Band perform at the Corn Exchange, Newbury
“The band plunders the Bollywood canon and throws Brazilian samba, Punjabi drumming and British cheek into the Bhangra mix ... this was a sensory assault that oozed good humour and sent people noisily into the night.” Evening Standard
Bollywood Brass Band presents Rahmania: the Music of A.R. Rahman on Friday, May 19, at Newbury's Corn Exchange.
The show features massive hits by Oscar-winning Indian film composer A.R. Rahman, with Bollywood film projections, performed by the UK’s pioneering Indian-style big band.
BBB consists of six hot horns and four funky drummers, who blend the hottest Hindi film hits with riotous Indian wedding music and Punjabi beats to offer a uniquely ‘London’ take on the world’s most popular music.
Playing great tunes and compulsively danceable rhythms – and wielding saxophones, tabla, dhol drums and a colossal sousaphone – this is one of the most colourful, joyful and exhilarating acts around.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News