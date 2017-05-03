Newbury Spring Festival: Sheepdrove Piano Competition winner

Newbury Spring Festival is delighted to welcome the winner of the ninth Sheepdrove Piano Competition to the Corn Exchange to perform a recital as part of the Festival’s Young Artists Lunchtime Series.

The competition, open to students from all the major UK conservatoires, was founded in 2009 by the Sheepdrove Trust, under the patronage of Sir Roger Norrington. The winning pianist’s programme will feature works by Beethoven.

This recital is an opportunity to hear more of the winning pianist following the competition held at Sheepdrove Eco Conference Centre, Lambourn on Sunday, May 14.

Tickets cost £9 or you can book a series ticket for all six lunchtime recitals, featuring Michael Buchanan, Alena Lugovkina, Benjamin Cunningham, Leo Popplewell and Sean Shibe, for £42.