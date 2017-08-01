go

The Newbury branch of the Berkshire Family History Society will be holding its Christmas Social and Nick's Quiz on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

It will be held at Shaw Church Hall from 7.30pm until 9.30pm. 

All are welcome and parking is free. Refreshments available.

Non-members are requested to make a £3 donation towards costs.

More details from newbury@berksfhs.org.uk

Waste not, want not...

Bowls, curry dishes and fish knives - JK Brown's upcycle

 

