Events Type Music

Location Corn Exchange, Market Place, Newbury

Start Date 25/10/2017

End Date 26/10/2017

Price £10.50, concs available

Link https://cornexchangenew.com/event/shark-in-the-park

Shark in the Park

Shark in the Park at Newbury's Corn Exchange

Wednesday, October 25th at 1.30pm and 3.30pm and Thursday, October 26th at 11am and 2pm

Perfect for children this half term, the Corn Exchange, Newbury is hosting two days of exciting adventures.

Shark in the Park is a family musical that follows Timothy Pope, and his telescope, on three exciting adventures.

Join Timothy and his Elvis-loving dad on their adventures, meeting lots of other fun characters along the way, not to mention a tap dancing seagull.

The show seamlessly combines all three of award-winning Nick Sharatt's much-loved books; Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark in the Park on a Windy Day.

The show is on Wednesday, October 25, at 1.30pm and 3.30pm and Thursday, October 26, at 11am and 2pm. Click here for tickets.

