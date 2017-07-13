Hatt Common, Ball Hill, Newbury, RG20 0NQ

Call: 01635 253228

Email: info@furzebushinn.co.uk

Browse: www.furzebushinn.co.uk

The Furze Bush Inn can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, TripAdvisor and Yelp

Opening hours:

Bar: Open all day, seven days a week

Restaurant: Monday-Thursday 12pm-3pm/5pm-9pm

Friday 12pm-3pm/5pm-9.30pm

Saturday 12pm-9.30pm

Sunday 12pm-8.30pm



The pub

Set in beautiful countryside surroundings, The Furze Bush Inn, has one of the largest pub gardens around, with an enclosed children’s play area out the back and a patio where visitors can enjoy a meal in the sunshine.

There are two bar areas – the front bar offering a relaxed place to enjoy a quiet drink and the lively, public bar at the back.

Stocking a wide range of drinks, the pub always has at least three cask ales available, as well as more than 20 malt whiskeys, a Mother’s Ruin shelf, with a great selection of gins, a baristas on hand to make fresh coffee for when it is just too early for anything stronger.

Live terrestrial sports and horse racing are broadcast in the public bar and a variety of games are available to entertain all ages.

The pub is also one of the few publicly available fully private snooker rooms in the area and is available to hire for groups of no more than four people. Find out more here.

The food

The large restaurant can seat up to 80 guests and a sit down menu or buffet catering is available for private functions.

A children’s menu is also available.

Sample menu

Starters

Baked Rosemary and Honey Glazed Camembert with Crostini

Tandoori Chicken with yoghurt and salad garnish



Main courses

Moroccan Spiced Lamb Shank with apricot cous cous and vegetable tagine

Slow Roasted Belly of Pork with black pudding, bubble & squeak and an apple and cider sauce with seasonal vegetables

(V) Three Bean Chilli with rice, sour cream, cheese and guacamole



The bedrooms

In 2001 nine double rooms were built at The Furze Bush Inn, offering comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation for business visitors and international travellers alike.

All rooms are en-suite and have air-conditioning and a flat screen TV, with a freshly cooked breakfast available in the mornings.

Conference facilities

The Furze Bush can also offering a conference and training room for up to 16 delegates.

Packages include use of the air-conditioned room, with its leather executive chairs, use of two telephone lines and broadband.

Flip charts, projectors and refreshments are also available.

Click here for more details.