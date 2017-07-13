The Bladebone Inn

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
Chapel Row, Bucklebury, RG7 6PD
Call: 0118 971 4000
Email: hello@thebladebone.com
Browse: www.thebladebone.com
You can find The Bladebone on Facebook and Twitter
Opening hours
Bar:
Monday – Saturday: 12pm until 11.30pm
Sunday: 12pm until 10.30pm
Food:
Tuesday – Saturday: 12pm until 2.30pm and 6pm until 9.30pm
Sunday: 12pm until 6pm
The Bladebone has been fantastically renovated in recent years to create a unique country pub that offers exquisite cuisine.
It has just been named as the ‘Best Destination Pub 2017’ in the Muddy Stilettos Berkshire Awards.
The privately-owned pub was given its name back in 1666, when the bladebone of a mammoth was sealed within copper and hung above the door.
Now 350 years later it is still offering visitors an exceptional place to meet, eat and drink. Its rustic, oversized furniture is teamed with quirky touches, while the newly renovated conservatory and garden offers al fresco dining on the patio with views of the rolling West Berkshire countryside.
It has secured itself in the heart of the village - and royal visitors alike.
The food
Its daily specials make great use of the local and regional produce, which is sourced on a seasonal basis.
It also boasts more than 40 bottles of local real ales and ice cold lagers.
Sample menu
To whet the appetite…
Diddy sausages in wild honey and mustard
Warm Honesty Bakery breads, dips 'n' spreads
To kick things off…
Thai red monkfish, with lime scented rice, crispy tempura prawn and micro coriander
French Camembert, studded with garlic and rosemary, a slug of Sancerre and baked in the box, with star anise onion chutney 'n' breads
Scallops Gruyere - Cornish scallops, in a creamy Chablis sauce, cooked under the grill with gruyere and brioche crumb
The main event….
14 hour slow braised blade of beef, buttered roast cabbage, heritage carrot and fresh horseradish mash and Alamat potato crisps
Cod in our ale batter, truffled mushy peas and sauce
Slow baked local wild mushrooms, creamy linguini with peas 'n' feves, asparagus and parmesan shavings
On the side….
Crispy courgettes
Purple sprouting broccoli and hollandaise
Our rustic or shoe string fries with aioli
Chive 'n' butter new potatoes
To finish things off….
Creme Brûlée
Warm and gooey double chocolate fondant, with salted caramel ice-cream and butterscotch
Treacle tart, with rock salt, clotted cream and vanilla bean ice-cream
