The Bladebone Inn

Chapel Row, Bucklebury, RG7 6PD

Call: 0118 971 4000

Email: hello@thebladebone.com

Browse: www.thebladebone.com

You can find The Bladebone on Facebook and Twitter

Opening hours

Bar:

Monday – Saturday: 12pm until 11.30pm

Sunday: 12pm until 10.30pm

Food:

Tuesday – Saturday: 12pm until 2.30pm and 6pm until 9.30pm

Sunday: 12pm until 6pm

The Pub

The Bladebone has been fantastically renovated in recent years to create a unique country pub that offers exquisite cuisine.

It has just been named as the ‘Best Destination Pub 2017’ in the Muddy Stilettos Berkshire Awards.

The privately-owned pub was given its name back in 1666, when the bladebone of a mammoth was sealed within copper and hung above the door.

Now 350 years later it is still offering visitors an exceptional place to meet, eat and drink. Its rustic, oversized furniture is teamed with quirky touches, while the newly renovated conservatory and garden offers al fresco dining on the patio with views of the rolling West Berkshire countryside.

It has secured itself in the heart of the village - and royal visitors alike.

The food

Its daily specials make great use of the local and regional produce, which is sourced on a seasonal basis.

It also boasts more than 40 bottles of local real ales and ice cold lagers.

Sample menu

To whet the appetite…

Diddy sausages in wild honey and mustard

Warm Honesty Bakery breads, dips 'n' spreads

To kick things off…

Thai red monkfish, with lime scented rice, crispy tempura prawn and micro coriander

French Camembert, studded with garlic and rosemary, a slug of Sancerre and baked in the box, with star anise onion chutney 'n' breads

Scallops Gruyere - Cornish scallops, in a creamy Chablis sauce, cooked under the grill with gruyere and brioche crumb

The main event….

14 hour slow braised blade of beef, buttered roast cabbage, heritage carrot and fresh horseradish mash and Alamat potato crisps

Cod in our ale batter, truffled mushy peas and sauce

Slow baked local wild mushrooms, creamy linguini with peas 'n' feves, asparagus and parmesan shavings

On the side….

Crispy courgettes

Purple sprouting broccoli and hollandaise

Our rustic or shoe string fries with aioli

Chive 'n' butter new potatoes

To finish things off….

Creme Brûlée

Warm and gooey double chocolate fondant, with salted caramel ice-cream and butterscotch

Treacle tart, with rock salt, clotted cream and vanilla bean ice-cream