Grove Road, Newbury, RG14 2LA

Call: 01635 581 000

Email: enquiries@donnington-grove.com

Browse: www.donnington-grove.com

Donnington Grove Hotel and Country Club can also be found on Facebook and Twitter

The history

The gothic spendour of Donnington Grove provides the perfect setting for a sumptuous three star hotel.

Steeped in history, this former country-house sits within 500 acres of manicured grounds, providing stunning views over the River Lambourn from some of the rooms in the main house and in the lodges.

The site is also home to an 18-hole championship golf course, which was designed by Ryder Cup legend Dave Thomas in 1993 and has hosted two European Pro Tour events. Tucked away in one corner of the extensive grounds guests will also find the tranquil She-tennoii temple and garden.

The rooms

The old meets the news at Donnington Grove, where all rooms benefit from mod-cons such as a digit flat screen TV and high-speed Wi-Fi. Wander around, however, and you will be able to admire the beautiful and original features including hand-painted wallpapers, decadent furniture and artwork and tapestries dating back centuries.

The house was first built by historian James Petit Andrews in 1763 and inhabitants since then have included Edwardian style icon Beau Brummell and hell-raiser and fashionista Daisy Fellowes. It was also requisitioned by Allied Supplies Ltd during World War II.

The food

The restaurant uses the ingredients from reputable producers, sourced locally and regionally where possible, including Thatcham Butchers, Philip Dennis and John Ross Jnr.

Sample menu

Starters

Satay chicken skewers, with oriental salad

Creamy garlic wild mushrooms, focaccia croute, balsamic reduction and dressed rocket

Pan seared queen scallops, black pudding, apple puree and red amaranth

Main courses

Garlic and rosemary marinated leg of lamb, minted pea, broad bean and fine bean medley, butter braised new potatoes

28 day dry aged 8oz rib eye, basted in garlic butter, chunky potato wedges, grilled Cajun corn on the cob and Cajun slaw

Chic pea and citrus couscous stuffed peppers, aubergine caviar and buttered new potatoes

Desserts

Lemon posset, white chocolate cookie crumb and raspberry sauce

Strawberries and cream mille fuille

Baileys and milk chocolate crème Brule with all butter shortbread

Events

Donnington Grove’s estate also provides the opportunity for fly fishing on both the River Lambourn and in the lake and offers the services of a resident guide to help guests get the best from their fishing break.

Donnington Grove also boasts a shooting facility and offers clay pigeon shooting all year round. For more details on fishing and shooting breaks contact the hotel here.

Weddings

The beautiful setting of Donnington Valley also makes it one of the area’s leading wedding venues.

It offers bespoke packages to suit your needs and can accommodate you and your guests in the period Honeymoon Suite and 38 additional bedrooms.

The hotel holds a full licence for civil ceremonies, with three different rooms available. New for 2017 is the Japanese Pagoda, which is tucked away in a private walled garden and can now host ceremonies for up to 50 guests.