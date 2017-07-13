Wantage Road, Chieveley, RG20 8UE

Call: 01635 247550

Email: info@crabandboar.com

Browse: www.crabandboar.com

You can also find the Crab and Boar on Facebook and Twitter

Opening hours:

Bar: Open daily 12pm-11pm

Food: Monday-Saturday 12pm-2pm/6.30pm-9.30pm

Sunday 12pm-3pm/6.30pm-8.30pm

The pub

Set in the rolling hill of West Berkshire, the Crab & Boar showcases the best of Britain, from its fields to its shores.

Its ever-evolving menus include fresh, local produce, from rich game, to off-the-boat crab and dishes tip their hats to the seasons.

In summer diners can enjoy al fresco dining on the terrace, enjoying beautiful views out over the countryside.

The pub is proud of the connections it has with some of the country’s leading producers and suppliers, including seasonal cheese by A David, to sustainable fish fresh from the local morning catch at Kingfisher of Brixham.

Something to eat and drink

Food plays an important part in this country pub’s ethos, but goes hand in hand with its top-quality tipples.

Staff have spent time selecting the best local ales and award-winning British spirits and wines to complement the food.

From Sipsmith artisan gin to Nyetimber’s British bubbles, these is something for everyone on the drinks list – even Snuffle dog beer for any canine companions.

Sample menu

To start

Crab and Boar - Devon handpicked crab, boar pancetta and hazelnuts

Wood Pigeon, with pan fried spring onion, lentil risotto, mushrooms and jus

Heritage Beets, with walnuts, goats curd and dill

For main

Roast Loch Duart salmon, with asparagus, kale, Jersey Royals and hollandaise

Butternut squash risotto with a parmesan tuile

Loin of Berkshire venison, parsnip puree, celeriac fondant, pickled mushrooms and spinach

Dessert

Blackberry soufflé, with vanilla ice-cream

Custard and date tart, with rum and raisin ice-cream

Chocolate cremosa, hazelnuts and salted caramel

Functions at the Crab and Boar

The Crab & Boar also offers a number of different spaces for functions, including a rustic private dining room for parties of up to 14 guests.

The pub, which is part of The Epicurean Collection, Pub Group of the Year 2016, also offers 14 luxury and hot tub rooms in its Berkshire Bed & Breakfast. Each room has its own unique charm, but all offer a wealth of indulgence. And all are dog friendly.

Staff at the Crab & Boar can also help arrange shooting and fishing breaks. Just give them a call to find out more.