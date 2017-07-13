New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
Wantage Road, Chieveley, RG20 8UE
Call: 01635 247550
Email: info@crabandboar.com
Browse: www.crabandboar.com
Opening hours:
Bar: Open daily 12pm-11pm
Food: Monday-Saturday 12pm-2pm/6.30pm-9.30pm
Sunday 12pm-3pm/6.30pm-8.30pm
The pub
Set in the rolling hill of West Berkshire, the Crab & Boar showcases the best of Britain, from its fields to its shores.
Its ever-evolving menus include fresh, local produce, from rich game, to off-the-boat crab and dishes tip their hats to the seasons.
In summer diners can enjoy al fresco dining on the terrace, enjoying beautiful views out over the countryside.
The pub is proud of the connections it has with some of the country’s leading producers and suppliers, including seasonal cheese by A David, to sustainable fish fresh from the local morning catch at Kingfisher of Brixham.
Something to eat and drink
Food plays an important part in this country pub’s ethos, but goes hand in hand with its top-quality tipples.
Staff have spent time selecting the best local ales and award-winning British spirits and wines to complement the food.
From Sipsmith artisan gin to Nyetimber’s British bubbles, these is something for everyone on the drinks list – even Snuffle dog beer for any canine companions.
Sample menu
To start
Crab and Boar - Devon handpicked crab, boar pancetta and hazelnuts
Wood Pigeon, with pan fried spring onion, lentil risotto, mushrooms and jus
Heritage Beets, with walnuts, goats curd and dill
For main
Roast Loch Duart salmon, with asparagus, kale, Jersey Royals and hollandaise
Butternut squash risotto with a parmesan tuile
Loin of Berkshire venison, parsnip puree, celeriac fondant, pickled mushrooms and spinach
Dessert
Blackberry soufflé, with vanilla ice-cream
Custard and date tart, with rum and raisin ice-cream
Chocolate cremosa, hazelnuts and salted caramel
Functions at the Crab and Boar
The Crab & Boar also offers a number of different spaces for functions, including a rustic private dining room for parties of up to 14 guests.
The pub, which is part of The Epicurean Collection, Pub Group of the Year 2016, also offers 14 luxury and hot tub rooms in its Berkshire Bed & Breakfast. Each room has its own unique charm, but all offer a wealth of indulgence. And all are dog friendly.
Staff at the Crab & Boar can also help arrange shooting and fishing breaks. Just give them a call to find out more.
