137 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, RG14 5HB

Call: 01635 49000

Email. bar@thenewburypub.co.uk

Browse: www.thenewburypub.co.uk

The Newbury is also on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TripAdvisor

Opening hours:

Bar: Sunday - Thursday 11am-11.30pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-late

Kitchen: Monday-Wednesday 11.30am-2.45pm/5pm-9pm

Thursday and Friday 11.30am-2.45pm/5pm-10pm

Saturday 12pm-10pm

Sunday 12pm-5pm

In the beginning

In 2012 Peter Lumber lovingly renovated the old Bricklayer’s Arms, opening their very own sophisticated gastropub in the heart of Newbury that summer.

The Newbury has gone from strength to strength picking up a host of awards on the way to securing itself in the hearts and habits of the people of the town.

The stylish venue offers a great selection of drinks, including local brewery ales, and freshly cooked food that is made using local artisan produce.

The pub

The pub has a warm and welcoming feel to it, with an expansive bar area, relaxing lounge and a spacious roof terrace where you can enjoy a summer drink.

The Newbury can also offer private dining rooms and state-of-the-art multimedia meeting rooms, as well as catering for parties of all sizes.

Stocking ales from local companies The Newbury is renowned for its extensive wine and cocktail lists.

The bars are stocked with 87 spirits that are lit up on the glass shelves. And with 56 bottles of wine on offer, there is a tipple for everyone.

The staff have a wealth of knowledge on all the wines, ales, vodkas and cocktails that they sell and enjoy nothing more than meeting another enthusiast for a chat over the bar.

The food

The open kitchen is a big focal point at The Newbury, with the chef’s table and deli dresser also showcasing the homemade piccalilli, peaches soaking in Pinot Grigio and cranberry ketchup that is already brewing ready for Christmas.

The pub’s head chef and his team create a seasonal menu, using locally sourced artisan produce, and all the food is freshly prepared onsite, even including the chutneys and ice creams.

The bread, from the seeded buns to olive focaccia, is also baked in-house.

The pub offers a number of aperitifs to start your meal, including Pinkster gin and tonic with raspberries and Smoked Rob Roy. There is also an extensive cheese board to round the evening off nicely.

The awards

The pub has won a host of awards since it was opened in 2012, highlighting its pedigree and charm.

It has gained entry into both the Michelin Guide and Michelin’s Eating Out in Pubs for three consecutive years now and for the last four years it has been recommended in Alistair Sawday’s Special Places to Eat and Drink.

Other accolades include:

2017

Muddy Stilettos awards: Best Bar – winner - Best Destination Pub – runner up

Lux Gastro Pub of the Year Berkshire

Visit Newbury magazine awards: Favourite Independent - food and drink

2016

Muddy Stilettos Awards: Best Casual Dining

Entry in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide

2015

The Good Pub Guide County Dining Pub of the Year

2014

West Berkshire Business awards: Independent Restaurant/Pub – winner - Social Media category – runner up

Sprit Leased Pub of the year

It is also Cask Mark accredited for its real ales.

Sample menu

For starters

Duck parcel with chilli apple glaze and crispy capers

Roasted vine tomato soup, with basil and lemon crème fraiche

Kedgeree risotto, smoked haddock and poached hen’s egg

The mains

Pork belly with spring onion mash, chorizo quail’s egg, bacon and black pudding

Cod, black garlic mash, crispy kale, salsify and curried mussels

Ricotta gnocchi, with courgette carpaccio, toasted pine nuts and lemon and rocket pesto

The desserts

Saffron and cardamom pannacotta, mandarin soup and rose caviar

Pimms on a plate

Chocolate nemesis, with lime ice-cream