Pub and Restaurant Guide 2017

The Monument

57 Northbrook Street, Newbury, RG14 1AN

Call: 01635 41964

The Monument is a lively town centre pub that has become known for its fantastic live music offering.

International football scarves adorn the roof of the bar, with patrons regularly bringing in new additions when they return from their travels.

The pub, which serves cask ales, also boasts a beer garden and shows BT Sports on large screen TVs.

It also has bar billiards and a pool table.

The music action usually begins on a Thursday when it is open mic night, followed by live acoustic artists on Fridays.

Live bands can then usually be heard playing on a Saturday night, when regular acts include Gaz Brookfield, No Good Sons, Straw Dogs, Iron Lotus, Dusk Til Dawn, Gary Myles, Nailed, Syn City Rockers, 13 Lies and Beatle Juice.

