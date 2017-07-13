New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
Opening times
Monday Closed
Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-2.30pm/6pm-11pm
Sunday 12pm-2.30pm/6pm-9pm
This beautifully restored Georgian restaurant opened in the heart of Newbury in the summer of 2017.
Nestled on the banks of the Kennet and Avon Canal, the Japanese restaurant and sushi bar offers a five star quality dining experience.
The team behind the restaurant are passionate about brilliantly prepared and presented authentic Japanese cuisine and the menu places an emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients to create a diverse fusion of flavours.
The restaurant, which has an original series of photographs of the town adorning the walls, places a strong emphasis on the marriage between food and wine and has paired all of the dishes with a complementing wine.
Head Chef George Neil has developed his skills from training in Japan and working in eminent restaurants such as Nobu, Donnington Grove Parasampia and Stanton House.
Sample menu
Sides
Edamame
Miso soup
Tsukemono
Mains
Suzuki Kara (seabass) with ponzu sauce
Salmon teriyaki
Black cod with red miso
Squid tempura
Roast duck ramen
Pumpkin katsu curry
Kaisaki bento
Desserts
Green tea ice-cream
Coconut mocha
