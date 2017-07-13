Call: 01635 580015

Email: info@arigatodining.co.uk

Browse: www.arigatodining.co.uk

You can also find Arigato on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TripAdvisor

Opening times

Monday Closed

Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-2.30pm/6pm-11pm

Sunday 12pm-2.30pm/6pm-9pm

This beautifully restored Georgian restaurant opened in the heart of Newbury in the summer of 2017.

Nestled on the banks of the Kennet and Avon Canal, the Japanese restaurant and sushi bar offers a five star quality dining experience.

The team behind the restaurant are passionate about brilliantly prepared and presented authentic Japanese cuisine and the menu places an emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients to create a diverse fusion of flavours.

The restaurant, which has an original series of photographs of the town adorning the walls, places a strong emphasis on the marriage between food and wine and has paired all of the dishes with a complementing wine.

Head Chef George Neil has developed his skills from training in Japan and working in eminent restaurants such as Nobu, Donnington Grove Parasampia and Stanton House.

Sample menu

Sides

Edamame

Miso soup

Tsukemono

Mains

Suzuki Kara (seabass) with ponzu sauce

Salmon teriyaki

Black cod with red miso

Squid tempura

Roast duck ramen

Pumpkin katsu curry

Kaisaki bento

Desserts

Green tea ice-cream

Coconut mocha