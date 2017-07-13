11 Weavers Walk, Northbrook Street, Newbury, RG14 1AL

Call: 01635 32128

Opening hours

Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Sunday 11am-4pm

The concept

Lusso is one of Newbury’s newest eateries and is based on the unique concept of merging a gelateria with a pizza restaurant.

Set just back from the bustle of the town’s main high street, this lively restaurant also serves as an ice-cream shop and offers takeaway pizza and beer.

The food

Lusso’s artisan products are freshly prepared, using high quality local ingredients wherever possible and are always served with a smile in a relaxed, laid back, friendly atmosphere.

As well as the tasty pizzas and home-made gelato in a whole host of flavours, the restaurant offers its own take on a milkshake – the freakshake. With flavours such as Lick My Spoon (chocolate brownie) and The Tella Ball (nutella and doughnut) you will get more than you bargained for when you order one of those to drink.

A children’s menu is also available.

Sample menu

To start

Baked mozzarella wrapped in speck and served on a bed of rocket salad with sunblushed tomatoes

Goats cheese salad

Meat and vegetarian planks

The pizzas

Spicy Italian salami

Porcini mushroom

Nduja (Calabrian spicy sausage)

For dessert

Warm Nutella parcel

Triple choc or salted caramel brownie with gelato

Affogato

GelARTo

Peter and Rita have been making Italian style gelato since 2014 and you can still hire their bright blue van for private functions.

The small artisan ice-cream making company was born out of the couple’s travels and long childhood holidays in Italy.

The flavours are carefully developed, using only the best quality natural ingredients, including hazelnut from Piedmont, pistachio from Bronte Sicily and vanilla from Tahiti.

The ice-cream is made with fresh whole milk and cream and contains less than half the amount of sugar of the usual supermarket brands.