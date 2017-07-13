The Square, Yattendon, RG19 0UF

Call: 01635 201325

Email: info@royaloakyattendon.com

Browse: www.royaloakyattendon.co.uk

You can also find The Royal Oak on Facebook and Twitter

The pub

This beautiful country pub is nestled in the picturesque West Berkshire village of Yattendon and boast Michelin rated food, luxurious bedrooms and award-winning ales.

It is proud to be child and dog friendly and extends a warm welcome to all visitors.

It is set in beautiful grounds, with a walled beer garden and its own boules piste.

The food

Superb local produce and fantastic suppliers in close proximity to the pub help head chef Nick MacGregor create his simple, seasonal dishes that gain annual recognition in the Michelin Guide and the Good Food Guide.

The beef and game come from the Yattendon estate, farmhouse cheeses from Greys of Pangbourne and eggs from Beechwood Farm in Hampstead Norreys.

The pub’s commitment to supporting local businesses and ensuring it only serves the freshest and very best ingredients is unwavering.

The food is best enjoyed in front of one of the two roaring log fires in the winter or settled in to the intimate dining room overlooking the village square. In the summer lunch and dinner can be served outside on the lawn or under the vines.

A children’s menu is available.

Sample menu

To begin

Bolinhas de bacalao (Portuguese salt cod fritters) with lemo aioli

Padron peppers with sea salt and olive oil

Teriyaki trout salad with edamame, cucumber and pickled wakame

For main

Courgette and rosary goat’s cheese risotto with pea shoots and lemon

Mee goring – spicy Indonesian noodles with Asian vegetables, coconut and coriander

Moroccan spiced lamb cutlets with imam bayildi and pomegranate yoghurt

The rooms

The Royal Oak has 10 beautiful en-suite guest rooms, with king sized beds and all individually styled with their own colour themes and fabrics.

Each has views over the pub’s extensive gardens or the picturesque village square.

All rooms are equipped with TVs, Wi-Fi and cafetieres.

Three of the superior rooms are housed within a private cottage in the grounds, with its own walled garden. Dogs are welcome to stay the night too.

Beauty treatments

The Royal Oak has teamed up with Calmingales Beauty, which is situated just next door, to offer guests everything from a simple facial to full body pampering.

Hotel guests will get 10% off any treatment when booked through the pub.

Private events

The pub is available to hire for private dining experiences. There are three rooms that can cater for up to 40 people seated or 60 people standing.