Spice Valley

10 High Street, Lambourn, RG17 8XN

Call: 01488 670001

Browse: www.spicevalleyonline.com

 

Opening hours

 

Monday-Saturday 5pm-11pm

Sunday 12pm-3pm/5pm-10pm

 

Now under new management Spice Valley is a restaurant and takeaway in Lambourn.

Specialists in spices, the chefs use their expertise to create authentic Indian flavours in all of their dishes.

As well as the restaurant, all dishes are available for collection or delivery.

 

Sample menu

 

To start

 

Panir Shahlick

Chicken Tikka

Tandoori Chicken

 

Main courses

 

Lamb Biryani

Saag Aloo

Bhindhi Bhajee

Vegetable Dansak

Prawn Kashmire

Garlic Lamb

Panir Shashlick

 

English dishes

 

Chicken and chips

Variety of omelette

Chips

 

