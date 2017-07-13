New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
10 High Street, Lambourn, RG17 8XN
Call: 01488 670001
Browse: www.spicevalleyonline.com
Opening hours
Monday-Saturday 5pm-11pm
Sunday 12pm-3pm/5pm-10pm
Now under new management Spice Valley is a restaurant and takeaway in Lambourn.
Specialists in spices, the chefs use their expertise to create authentic Indian flavours in all of their dishes.
As well as the restaurant, all dishes are available for collection or delivery.
Sample menu
To start
Panir Shahlick
Chicken Tikka
Tandoori Chicken
Main courses
Lamb Biryani
Saag Aloo
Bhindhi Bhajee
Vegetable Dansak
Prawn Kashmire
Garlic Lamb
Panir Shashlick
English dishes
Chicken and chips
Variety of omelette
Chips
