Buon Gusto

16 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, RG14 5LL

Call: 01635 228483

Buon Gusto is also on Facebook

This independent, family-run restaurant in the heart of Newbury has been receiving five star reviews since it opened in the summer of 2017.

The Christoulli family are originally from Greece, but in 1998 Alex travelled to Italy to learn the art of authentic Italian cooking.

At Buon Gusto the family offer fresh, simple and delicious Italian dishes.

The restaurant has also given the family the chance to showcase some old family favourites in its Greek Specials.

The lunch menu, of a starter, main and glass of wine, is just £10.95.

Pick up a copy of the Pub and Restaurant Guide in the Newbury Weekly News and you will find a voucher for 20% off all take away pizza and pasta.

