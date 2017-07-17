The Travellers Friend

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
Pub and Restaurant Guide 2017
Crookham Common Road, Thatcham, RG19 8EA
Call: 0118 971 3156
Email: info@thetravellersfriend.co.uk
Browse: www.thetravellersfriend.co.uk
Opening Times
Pub:
Monday-Saturday 12pm-11pm
Sunday 12pm-10.30pm
Food:
Monday-Saturday 12pm-3pm/6pm-9pm
Sunday (carvery only) 12pm-3pm
This family-friendly pub is set in the Crookham Common countryside.
Run by Julie and John The Traveller’s Friend stocks a wide range of real ales, lagers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to cater for everyone.
The garden boasts a wide range of picnic tables and a great child friendly playground to keep the little ones amused.
There is also free Wi-Fi and dart boards available.
The spacious pub offers plenty of tables to sit down and enjoy a great choice of food from the extensive menu, while on Sunday they offer a traditional Sunday Roast carvery with all the trimmings.
A lunchtime menu offers a variety of baguettes, ciabatta, triple sandwiches, jacket potatoes, Ploughman’s an omelettes.
Steak and fish dishes are also available.
Sample menu
To begin
Brie wedges, served with salad and cranberry dip
Prawn deluxe – a combination of prawns in filo pastry, breadcrumbs and tempura with a chilli seafood sauce
Southern fried chicken with a BBQ sauce
Main courses
Lasagne, with garlic bread and salad
Steak and Guinness pie with fries or mash and vegetables
Stilton and vegetable crumble with garlic bread and salad
Desserts
Caramel apple pie
Syrup sponge
Chocolate chip pudding with chocolate sauce
Function room
There is a separate function room that is available for business or private events.
It offers its own entrance, bar and toilets and full catering facilities are available.
Village Shop
Located next door to the pub, the Village Shop sells all the usual essentials, as well as freshly made sandwiches, pies and coffee, which can be enjoyed on the go or on the chairs outside, watching the goats play in the fields.
It sells a wide range of local produce and is a Calor Gas stockist, selling patio, propane and butane bottles.
Bed & Breakfast
The pub boasts six, ground floor en-suite rooms all with a shower, TV and tea and coffee making facilities.
A full English breakfast is included in the price and a vegetarian option is available on request.
