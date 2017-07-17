The Travellers Friend

Crookham Common Road, Thatcham, RG19 8EA



Call: 0118 971 3156

Email: info@thetravellersfriend.co.uk

Browse: www.thetravellersfriend.co.uk

Opening Times



Pub:

Monday-Saturday 12pm-11pm

Sunday 12pm-10.30pm

Food:

Monday-Saturday 12pm-3pm/6pm-9pm

Sunday (carvery only) 12pm-3pm

This family-friendly pub is set in the Crookham Common countryside.

Run by Julie and John The Traveller’s Friend stocks a wide range of real ales, lagers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to cater for everyone.

The garden boasts a wide range of picnic tables and a great child friendly playground to keep the little ones amused.

There is also free Wi-Fi and dart boards available.

The restaurant

The spacious pub offers plenty of tables to sit down and enjoy a great choice of food from the extensive menu, while on Sunday they offer a traditional Sunday Roast carvery with all the trimmings.

A lunchtime menu offers a variety of baguettes, ciabatta, triple sandwiches, jacket potatoes, Ploughman’s an omelettes.

Steak and fish dishes are also available.

Sample menu

To begin

Brie wedges, served with salad and cranberry dip

Prawn deluxe – a combination of prawns in filo pastry, breadcrumbs and tempura with a chilli seafood sauce

Southern fried chicken with a BBQ sauce

Main courses

Lasagne, with garlic bread and salad

Steak and Guinness pie with fries or mash and vegetables

Stilton and vegetable crumble with garlic bread and salad

Desserts

Caramel apple pie

Syrup sponge

Chocolate chip pudding with chocolate sauce

Function room

There is a separate function room that is available for business or private events.

It offers its own entrance, bar and toilets and full catering facilities are available.

Village Shop

Located next door to the pub, the Village Shop sells all the usual essentials, as well as freshly made sandwiches, pies and coffee, which can be enjoyed on the go or on the chairs outside, watching the goats play in the fields.

It sells a wide range of local produce and is a Calor Gas stockist, selling patio, propane and butane bottles.

Bed & Breakfast

The pub boasts six, ground floor en-suite rooms all with a shower, TV and tea and coffee making facilities.

A full English breakfast is included in the price and a vegetarian option is available on request.