Inglewood House, Templeton Road, Kintbury, RG17 9AA

Call: 01488 208173

Email: info@blandysbistro.co.uk

Browse: www.blandysbistro.co.uk

The bistro

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Inglewood House, near Hungerford, Blandy’s Bar and Bistro offer a calm and luxurious atmosphere and a charmingly contemporary menu.

The menu, devised by head chef Gert Pienaar, is full of quintessential English character, offering fresh seasonal dishes which are sourced locally and boast a modern and classical twist.

The restaurant offers stunning views of the picturesque gardens from the al fresco sun terrace, where you can enjoy lunch, afternoon tea or dinner.

The bistro also serves wine from the cellars of Berry Brothers and Rudd.

The bistro is open daily from 9am until 9pm, with last food orders at 4pm on a Sunday. Lunch is served from 12pm until 2.30pm.

Sample menu

Starters

Ham hock terrine with a pea and broad bean salad and shallot vinaigrette

Crispy soft-shell crab, pineapple and pomegranate salsa, pineapple gel and coriander salad

Main courses

Ramsbury beer-battered fish with bistro fries and crushed garden peas

Cured pork rump, fried egg, warm potato and asparagus salad, with pineapple jam

Pan fried guinea fowl, pancetta and roasted cauliflower and sweetheart cabbage

Carrot risotto, roasted heritage carrots, almonds and chervil

Desserts

White chocolate mousse with almond biscotti and raspberry

Vanilla parfait with macerated strawberries and chervil

Passionfruit tart, coconut meringue and passionfruit sorbet

Functions

Private dining facilities are available at Blandy’s Bar and Bistro and can cater for up to 60 people standing or 40 for seated buffets.

It provides the perfect location for light business lunches, breakfast meetings or family celebrations.