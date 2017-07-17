High Street, Hermitage, RG18 9RB

Call: 01635 200772

Email: info@thefoxathermitage.com

Browse: www.thefoxhermitage.com

You can also find The Fox on Facebook and Twitter

Bar

Monday-Saturday 12pm-11pm

Sunday 12pm-10pm

Food

Monday-Saturday 12pm-2.30pm/6pm-9pm

Sunday 12pm-4pm

The Fox Inn shares its name with the title of the DH Lawrence book, The Fox. The author once lived and was inspired by the Berkshire village.

A traditional old English pub, it was converted in the early 19th Century from a single cottage, before extending into the adjoining two properties.

The pub

This quintessential English country pub holds a Cask Marque, allowing it to serve a range of real ales, as well as stocking an extensive wine list.

The Fox Inn also hosts an annual Real Ale Festival, which this year will take place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 25-27.

It also holds weekly events such as darts on a Monday, quiz nights on a Tuesday, two for one pizzas on Thursdays and jam mic nights on Sundays.

It also shows Sky Sports and has Wi-Fi.

As well as a separate dining room there is a bar and smaller lounge bar, which retain some of the original wooden beams. This is where a fire will be crackling invitingly in the winter months.

This beautiful country inn is child and dog friendly and boasts a patio and grassed beer garden.

The food

The pub offers an extensive menu that includes pub classics, dishes from the smoker, grill options, Mexican and specials.

Its homemade dough and thin crust pizzas from the pizza oven are particularly popular, especially on 2-4-1 Thursdays and gluten free options are available with prior notice.

The kitchen houses a Bradley Smoker that produces grilled chicken and racks of ribs full of a wonderful smokey flavor.

It also has a seniors’ and children’s menu.