go

Pub and Restaurant Guide 2017

The Fox Inn

High Street, Hermitage, RG18 9RB

High Street, Hermitage, RG18 9RB

Call: 01635 200772

Email: info@thefoxathermitage.com

Browse: www.thefoxhermitage.com

You can also find The Fox on Facebook and Twitter

Bar

Monday-Saturday       12pm-11pm

Sunday                        12pm-10pm

 

Food

Monday-Saturday       12pm-2.30pm/6pm-9pm

Sunday                        12pm-4pm

 

The Fox Inn shares its name with the title of the DH Lawrence book, The Fox. The author once lived and was inspired by the Berkshire village.

A traditional old English pub, it was converted in the early 19th Century from a single cottage, before extending into the adjoining two properties.

 

The pub

This quintessential English country pub holds a Cask Marque, allowing it to serve a range of real ales, as well as stocking an extensive wine list.

The Fox Inn also hosts an annual Real Ale Festival, which this year will take place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 25-27.

It also holds weekly events such as darts on a Monday, quiz nights on a Tuesday, two for one pizzas on Thursdays and jam mic nights on Sundays.

It also shows Sky Sports and has Wi-Fi.

As well as a separate dining room there is a bar and smaller lounge bar, which retain some of the original wooden beams. This is where a fire will be crackling invitingly in the winter months.
This beautiful country inn is child and dog friendly and boasts a patio and grassed beer garden.

 

The food

The pub offers an extensive menu that includes pub classics, dishes from the smoker, grill options, Mexican and specials.

Its homemade dough and thin crust pizzas from the pizza oven are particularly popular, especially on 2-4-1 Thursdays and gluten free options are available with prior notice.

The kitchen houses a Bradley Smoker that produces grilled chicken and racks of ribs full of a wonderful smokey flavor.

It also has a seniors’ and children’s menu.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

School's ban for brawling mothers

School's ban for brawling mothers

Fire in Marsh Benham destroys house

Fire in Marsh Benham destroys house

Man admits having more than 1,400 child sex images

Court

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

360 Degrees

The White Horse
360 Degrees

The White Horse

Newbury Road, Hermitage, RG18 9TB

 
The Fox Inn
360 Degrees

The Fox Inn

Hermitage

 
360 Degrees

Blandy’s Bar and Bistro

 
360 Degrees

The Travellers Friend

 
360 Degrees

Buon Gusto

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33