The White Horse

Newbury Road, Hermitage, RG18 9TB

Call: 01635 741141

Email: info@whitehorsehermitage.com

Browse:www.whitehorsehermitage.com

Opening hours

Pub

Monday                  Closed
Tuesday-Saturday   11.30am-11.30pm
Sunday                  12pm-8pm

Food

Monday                 Closed

Tuesday-Friday       12pm-3pm/5pm-9pm
Saturday                12pm-9pm
Sunday                  12pm-5pm

 

This beautiful country pub, which lies at the heart of the village of Hermitage, extends a warm welcome to everyone.

It has a cosy bar, a relaxed restaurant and a great pub garden that includes a children’s play area.

It is known for its stone baked pizza menu, which is served daily, and its home cooked pub classics, with a White Horse twist. It also serves Sunday lunches.

Sourcing its meats locally, it also boasts high quality cask ales, excellent lagers and ciders, an extensive spirit range and an exclusive list of wines.

