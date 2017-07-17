New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
Newbury Road, Hermitage, RG18 9TB
Call: 01635 741141
Email: info@whitehorsehermitage.com
Browse:www.whitehorsehermitage.com
You can also find The White Horse on Facebook and Twitter
Opening hours
Pub
Monday Closed
Tuesday-Saturday 11.30am-11.30pm
Sunday 12pm-8pm
Food
Monday Closed
Tuesday-Friday 12pm-3pm/5pm-9pm
Saturday 12pm-9pm
Sunday 12pm-5pm
This beautiful country pub, which lies at the heart of the village of Hermitage, extends a warm welcome to everyone.
It has a cosy bar, a relaxed restaurant and a great pub garden that includes a children’s play area.
It is known for its stone baked pizza menu, which is served daily, and its home cooked pub classics, with a White Horse twist. It also serves Sunday lunches.
Sourcing its meats locally, it also boasts high quality cask ales, excellent lagers and ciders, an extensive spirit range and an exclusive list of wines.
