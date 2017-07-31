The Vineyard Hotel

The Hotel The Vineyard is a Relais & Châteaux 5 star hotel and spa, renowned for its impeccable service, 3 AA Rosette restaurant and award winning 30,000 bottle wine cellar. At The Vineyard each of the 49 bedrooms and suites are individually styled and designed to tell you a story. Inspired by iconic wines from all over the world, you will find details such as luxurious marbled bathrooms filled with REN products, large flat screen televisions and personal Nespresso machines - just a few of the indulgent features that ensure you will enjoy a wonderful night’s stay. Hidden in West Berkshire, The Vineyard began life as an 18th century hunting lodge. In 1998 it was purchased by Sir Peter Michael, founder of Classic FM, who transformed the property into the sensational hotel it is today. The Judgement of Paris The Judgement of Paris is the wine tasting that inspired The Vineyard’s journey. In a small Parisian hotel in 1976 the wine world was rocked by an iconic blind tasting - with some of the leading French wine aficionados picking Californian wines, over the very best their own country had to offer. Following this historic event The Peter Michael Winery was founded in 1987 after a five year hunt for a site that took Sir Peter Michael all over northern California and where The Vineyard at Stockcross received its name from. Sir Peter and his winemaker, continually produce the very finest, limited production, estate grown in Knights Valley, Sonoma. It is no surprise that he chose to immortalise that cataclysmic moment in wine history. His commission, ‘After the Upset’, hangs proudly on the wall at the hotel and is a constant reminder that, with dedication and a never-give-up spirit, novices can become masters. The Wine It goes without saying that The Vineyard is all about its wine. As one of the top wine hotels outside of London, The Vineyard is dedicated to providing each guest with an unforgettable experience, whether you are a wine connoisseur, a wine novice or simply love a fine wine with your dinner. With over 30,000 bottles in their cellars, 3,000 bins and over 100 wines to enjoy by the glass, use their sommeliers to find the perfect wine to match your food, mood and palate. The hotel offers a number of wine tasting events throughout the year, as well as unique food and wine experiences. The Food The Vineyard provides a simply unmissable dining experience in the award winning 3 AA Rosette restaurant. Menus are inspired by Head Chef, Robby Jenks’ approach to create a simple but perfect dining experience, taking local, sustainable and seasonal produce to deliver a triumphant blend of old world taste and new world values. Private dining options are also available. Sample menu Starters Lobster raviolo, citrus bisque, grapefruit, pickled ginger, basil Beef sirloin tartar, sorrel sorbet, raisins and bone marrow crumb Foie gras ganache with pistachios and cherry chutney Mains Devonshire cod, cauliflower, curry and coconut Pork tenderloin and belly, pickled white cabbage, roasted onion Pan roasted lamb, wild garlic, morel mushrooms and monk’s beard Desserts Banana, kalamansi, coconut and mascarpone Beurre noisette parfait, blueberries and lemon Seasonal farmhouse cheese platter, fennel bread The Spa The Vineyard offers a range of relaxing or uplifting treatments in its luxurious 5 star spa. Residents and day visitors to the hotel have full access to all of the spa facilities including the jacuzzi, circular pool with swan massage jets and current machine, steam room and sauna and relaxation area. Weddings The Vineyard is the perfect location for your wedding, whether you are looking for somewhere to host an intimate celebration or an opulent gathering. As a Relais & Châteaux 5 star hotel and spa, it is renowned for its impeccable service, 3 AA Rosette restaurant and award winning 30,000 bottle wine cellar. It offers a bespoke wedding service, with a dedicated wedding planner and time to talk through your perfect food and wine with the hotel’s Head Chef and Sommelier. Events Conveniently located close to the M4 and A34, The Vineyard is an ideal location for business meetings, conferences or team building away days. It offers five conference rooms, all equipped with state of the art facilities including flat screen TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi.