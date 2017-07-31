The Hotel Donnington Valley is a family owned hotel, spa and golf club situated in the heart of Berkshire surrounded by stunning parkland. A place that offers genuine service, comfortable surroundings and a relaxing atmosphere. Whether it’s to escape with friends and family, colleagues or clients, time spent at Donnington Valley is worth every second. All 111 bedrooms offer everything a great hotel should; comfortable beds, soft pillows, spacious bathrooms, ideal for relaxation. The Food Good Honest Food in Newbury If you are looking for somewhere to celebrate a special occasion, unwind at the end of the day or enjoy a lazy Sunday lunch, the 2 AA rosette WinePress restaurant is the perfect place for you to indulge. The dining spaces and bar offer an atmosphere that’s both relaxed and attentive. The menu also reflects the changing seasons by making the most out of local ingredients when they are at their very best. The menu champions the best of modern British cooking. Sample menu To Start Ceviche of Sea Trout, with bronze fennel, watercress, wasabi gel and garden radish Spiced Goats Curd, old English beetroot, pickled celeriac and candied walnuts To follow Grilled Cote De Boeuf, Grilled mushrooms, roasted tomato and baked onions Romano Pepper Cannelloni, spiced cumin quinoa, mango chutney, crushed almonds and coriander Assiette of Berkshire Lamb, tomato relish, galette potato, aubergine and Aged parmesan For dessert Rectory Strawberries, pistachio meringue, lemon balm and strawberry praline Gluten Free Chocolate Nemesis, Pistachio brittle and caramelized banana Garden Carrot and Pumpkin Seed Cake, Orange mascarpone The Spa Treat yourself to some me time, the Health Club and spa is your sanctuary away from the pressures of the modern world. Donnington Valley Spa has been awarded a precious 5 Bubbles Spa rating by the Good Spa Guide and offers a range of treatments to help every visitor unwind and relax in one of its seven rooms. From a hot stone massage to a firming facial, the spa uses the most prestigious and award winning brand houses including Decléor and Jessica Nails. Its health club facilities include a pool, steam room, sauna, studio, fitness gym equipped with Matrix equipment, Jacuzzi, aromatherapy room and experience showers. There are a range of membership options available and can also include the golf club. The Golf Club This 18 hole parkland course is a challenging 6296 yards, par 71 from the back tees. The closing four holes are regarded as one of the toughest finishes in the country, with water featuring prominently on 15th, 16th and 17th. The clubhouse is based in the Grade II listed Victorian Snelsmore House, offering a sumptuous place to relax and enjoy views over the ninth and 18th greens. There is also a pro shop, a bar and a putting green. Events The beautiful surroundings at Donnington Valley, both inside and out, provide the perfect setting for weddings and parties. The 4 star venue offers eight different rooms and promises uncompromising quality and attention to detail from its dedicated wedding team. The hotel’s head chef can create a bespoke wedding menu to cater for every taste. The hotel can also host meetings, conferences, training sessions and away days and can provide additional services such as a wine masterclass, archery, shooting or yoga classes.