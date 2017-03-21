Waste not, want not...

...THE lobster is called Without End by JK Brown and is symbolic of the notion in folklore that the lobster lives forever.

The upcycle sculptor is again a featured artist at Oil gallery, 5a Bridge Street, Hungerford.

“It’s a great take of a female lobster with eggs,” says curator Justin Cook. “The piece is made from stainless steel bowls and curry dishes. The side body is made from fish knives and micro chain to represent the eggs. The tail is made from cutlery and a lemon squeezer. JK Brown once again has delivered a thing of beauty with a great ironic twist.”

Also pictured is Justin in the gallery with a scrap metal spider and one of a series of frogs.

A new artist is collaborating with Oil – Marcus Dove. “A really different and original artist who has just graduated from De Montfort University, Leicester, hot off the back of a commission for Baroness Doreen Laurence.

“I would encourage the NWN readers to check out his creation videos on the Oil site www.oil.gallery.”

The next Oil exhibition is Christopher Luigi’s first solo show entitled Prelude, which opens on May 12.

“Luigi is at this time completing an Italian government commission called Afroitaliani that will comprise 25 portraits of Afro-Italian leaders from politics, sport and opera. Once exhibited, the works will be distributed through the Italian embassies around the world,” says Justin, who has been scouting the galleries in Los Angeles.