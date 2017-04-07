The Hare and Hounds

Hare & Hounds, Bath Road, Newbury, RG14 1QY

www.hareandhoundshotel.net

This privately-owned charming coaching inn has been fantastically, and sympathetically, renovated and extended in recent years and continues to provide a unique venue to eat, drink, sleep and celebrate 250 years after it first opened.

Owned and run by Jonathan and Jean Nelsey, it was crowned Restaurant & Bar of the Year, at the last West Berkshire Business Awards.

The jewel in its crown is ‘The Barn’, which opened in January 2015. It provides the quaint pub with an expansive restaurant and function venue and leads out on to the well-kept terrace and garden.

The 2015 renovations also included a new lounge area, wooden floored modern bar with tall drinking tables, the Pantry dining area and a ‘Library’, with open fire.

These features were highlighted by Michael Portillo when he stayed overnight and featured the inn on BBC 2 programme Great British Railway Journeys.

Another unique offering is its BERTHA charcoal oven. April 2017 sees the launch of the BERTHA Experience – a banqueting experience that promises a ‘taste sensation you won’t forget’.

The pub is proud to use a local fishmonger, butcher and greengrocer.

The Hare and Hounds also provides 30 en-suite bedrooms, extensive free car parking and free wi-fi.

To find out what’s on at the Hare and Hounds click here.

Opening hours:

Bar: Monday-Friday 12pm-2.30pm/5pm-11pm

Saturday-Sunday 12pm-11.30pm

Restaurant: Monday-Friday 12pm-2pm/5pm-9pm (until 9.30pm on Friday)

Saturday 5pm-9.30pm

Sunday open all day