Santa travels in his sleigh through Ecchinswell and Bishops Green

SANTA has travelled in his sleigh through Ecchinswell and Bishops Green, bringing good cheer and raising funds for local charities.

The Ecchinswell Bell Restoration Trust and Bishops Green Community Association, with support from the Newbury Lions club recently bought the magic of Christmas to the two villages, with their annual Santa sleigh event, followed by a Christmas party at Bishops Green Village Hall.

The sleigh, transporting Santa and Mrs Claus, set off from Ecchinswell Village Hall, via Oakfields Close and White Hill, then back up towards Bishops Green, stopping at Brooks Green, to the delight of children.

Sweets were distributed, courtesy of Lorna Fox from Bonappasweet.

The route continued along Eagle Road, followed by the children of Bishops Green, continuing to Ash Road and through the rest of the village, finally stopping outside Bishops Green Village Hall.

“The children sang Jingle Bells and We Wish You a Merry Christmas to Santa before he got off the sleigh to take up residence in his grotto,” said vice treasurer of Ecchinswell Bell Restoration Trust, Lorrina Wooldridge.

“The children could then go and see Santa personally and receive a little gift from him and some reindeer food for the children to take away for Christmas Eve.”

Festivities continued inside the hall with face painting and dancing to music provided by John Coleman, a member of Newbury Lions, with a Christmas raffle, children’s fancy dress competition, licensed bar for the adults, hot dogs, and a stall selling stocking gifts and Scottish tablet confectionary

The money raised will be distributed between Ecchinswell Bell Restoration Trust and Bishops Green Community Association (£330 each) and the Newbury Lions Club (£108).