go

Sing for Peace 2016 at Highclere Castle raises £10,000

Oxfam fundraiser to support the Syrian refugee crisis

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

A FORMER Archbishop of Canterbury took the service at this year’s fundraising Oxfam carol concert at Highclere Castle, which raised around £10,000 in aid of Syrian refugees.

The Sing for Peace event recently returned to the castle with performances on the lawn by musicians and singers – and all with the castle as a magnificent backdrop.

Entertainment throughout the day included carol singing, by pupils from the independent Thorngrove School, with a service taken by the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord Carey of Clifton.

In support of the fundraiser, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon opened their family home, set in spectacular parkland and home of the award-winning ITV drama series Downton Abbey.

Lord  Carnarvon afterwards said it had proved a successful day which everyone enjoyed.

He said: “I hope we have raised the profile of what Oxfam does in regions around Syria.”

Lady Carnarvon said: “The lives of millions of families, mothers and children have been uprooted and destroyed as a result of the devastating war in Syria.

“Unlike us they have no homes, or access to schools and hospitals.”

The money raised will provide urgently-needed food, shelter, medicine and clothing for displaced and injured people spending Christmas and cold winter months in refugee camps in Jordan and Lebanon.

More than 200,000 people have lost their lives as a result of the Syrian conflict and more than 11 million people have fled their homes.

There are still 12 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, such as food, water and shelter, in Syria alone.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

George Michael's family release statement after his death

George Michael's family release statement after his death

Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

Sixty-year-old man dies following Highclere collision

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

E fit of man who robbed 12-year-old boy in Thatcham released by police

E fit of man who robbed 12-year-old boy in Thatcham released by police

News

Sing for Peace 2016 at Highclere Castle raises £10,000
News

Sing for Peace 2016 at Highclere Castle raises £10,000

Oxfam fundraiser to support the Syrian refugee crisis

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
News

Fresh plans for 1,000 homes at Sandleford Park submitted

5comments

 
News

Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

 
News

Andover Road widening is an 'accident waiting to happen'

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive