Sing for Peace 2016 at Highclere Castle raises £10,000

A FORMER Archbishop of Canterbury took the service at this year’s fundraising Oxfam carol concert at Highclere Castle, which raised around £10,000 in aid of Syrian refugees.

The Sing for Peace event recently returned to the castle with performances on the lawn by musicians and singers – and all with the castle as a magnificent backdrop.

Entertainment throughout the day included carol singing, by pupils from the independent Thorngrove School, with a service taken by the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord Carey of Clifton.

In support of the fundraiser, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon opened their family home, set in spectacular parkland and home of the award-winning ITV drama series Downton Abbey.

Lord Carnarvon afterwards said it had proved a successful day which everyone enjoyed.

He said: “I hope we have raised the profile of what Oxfam does in regions around Syria.”

Lady Carnarvon said: “The lives of millions of families, mothers and children have been uprooted and destroyed as a result of the devastating war in Syria.

“Unlike us they have no homes, or access to schools and hospitals.”

The money raised will provide urgently-needed food, shelter, medicine and clothing for displaced and injured people spending Christmas and cold winter months in refugee camps in Jordan and Lebanon.

More than 200,000 people have lost their lives as a result of the Syrian conflict and more than 11 million people have fled their homes.

There are still 12 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, such as food, water and shelter, in Syria alone.