Sue Hopson officially opens West Berkshire Museum exhibition

Stunning 1950s wedding dress among exhibits

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

SUE Hopson officially opened an exhibition at West Berkshire Museum on Friday, December 16, with her fabulous 1950s wedding gown among the exhibits.

The stunning wedding dress worn by Mrs Hopson at her 1957 marriage to David Hopson, former owner of the famous Newbury store Camp Hopson, is among the items on show at the exhibition, entitled Something Old, Something New, which continues until December 2017.

Wedding dresses from the 1860s to the 1970s are on show, the most recent of which was crocheted for Julia Ward in 1979 by the manager of the Bartholomew Street wool shop where she worked.  

Ruth Howard, museum  officer said: “We are very pleased to be able to show these beautiful dresses. They are associated with weddings from parishes all around West Berkshire.”

“It has been fascinating to research the brides who wore them.

“We would love to see your West Berkshire wedding dress. Just upload and join the discussion on our West Berkshire Museum Facebook page.”

Other exhibitions at West Berkshire Museum, include The Lie of the Land –  landscape paintings around West Berkshire – Thatcham Remembered in old photographs and The Boxford Masques Exhibit.

For more details and opening hours visit www.westberkshireheritage.org

