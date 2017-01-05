Hundreds join Highclere Christmas walk

HUNDREDS of people joined the 32nd annual village Christmas walk in Highclere, which saw a record amount raised for a local charity

A beautiful and cold day, December 27 saw approximately 350 walkers from Highclere, Woolton Hill and the surrounding villages meet up at the Red House pub in Highclere for the increasingly popular walk.

There was a chance to walk off the turkey and Christmas pud on a familiar route around the footpaths and country roads of Highclere and East End.

Halfway around the four-mile-walk, a refreshments stop was made at Peter Brunsden’s house in East End, where mince pies were served, many donated by Budgens’ Wash Common branch, together with mulled wine.

As in previous years, the walk was organised by members of the local luncheon group Los Jubilados, supported by a group of willing helpers, in co-operation with the East Woodhay Society and the Highclere Society.

A total of £1,100 was raised for the Ark Cancer Centre Charity in Basingstoke.

The £1,100 will be submitted for match funding by the Greenham Common Trust, raising a grand total of £2,200 for the charity.

One of the organisers, Clive Sanders, said: “It was wonderful to see so many families with young children and dogs enjoying the walk, while at the same time raising money for a very good local charity.

“The amount raised is a record. A big thank you to all those who came and who gave so generously.”