Four-legged lonely hearts waiting for new homes after 1,990 days

FOUR dogs overlooked at Newbury Dogs Trust for months – including three found abandoned – are the stars of a canine lonely hearts column.

In stark contrast to the average stay of 36 days, four-legged residents at the Hamstead Marshall trust, Mike, Peggy, Branston and Whizz, have spent a total of 1,990 days in kennels at the rehoming centre.

Found wandering the streets as a stray, loving and smart lurcher cross, Whizz is keen to learn new things and once he gets to know you, loves a cuddle.

Whizz is looking for an adult-only home where he is the only pet and would love a quiet household with a garden.

Clever girl, Peggy, nicknamed ‘Peggy-Sue, aged three, loves training and adores a walk, then snoozing in the sun. Calm, rural, adult only home is essential, where she is the only pet, and she could live with sensible, older teenagers. Also found as a stray, Peggy is in foster care seeking a permanent home of her own.

Branston – AKA ‘Mr Pickle’ a five-year-old crossbreed loves a game of fetch and curling up after a busy day. Branston can be shy initially, then is a friend for life and needs a quiet, adult-only home with no other pets.

Mike, an energetic seven-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross, loves to run and will continuously bring back a tennis ball. He needs an active home, where he is the only pet. Also found as a stray, Mike dreams of finding a family of his own.

Nicki Barrow, Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager, said:

“Dogs Trust never puts a healthy dog to sleep and we will care for them for as long as it takes to find their perfect home, however we fear they are getting lonelier by the day as their kennels are overlooked by potential adopters.”

If you can offer Mike, Peggy, Branston and Whizz a new start and home, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s leading dog welfare charity and has a network of 20 rehoming centres across the UK, and one in Ireland. The charity cares for nearly 15,000 stray, unwanted and abandoned dogs each year.