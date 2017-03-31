Vintage fair brings vibe from decades past to Newbury

A VINTAGE fair brings a vibe from decades past to Newbury this weekend (Apr 1/2).

The two-day fair will offer 1930s to 1950s clothes jewellery and accessories, some original and some new items made from vintage and retro materials.

Vee Madden of organisers, KizzyLou and her husband Steve also attend World War 2 living history events and make historically accurate military uniforms.

“We hope in bringing this event to a totally new venue, that lots of people will experience the Vintage scene for the first time and have a fun shopping experience, with a vintage vibe,” said Mrs Madden.

“It will also give people who haven’t visited City Arts yet a chance to drop in and look at the plans for transforming the building, and find out about other events, workshops and exhibitions planned for 2017.”

Other stalls will offer vintage and retro items from the 60s, 70s and 80s and craft items with a retro feel.

Stalls remained available for sellers of vintage/craft/retro items as the Newbury Weekly News went to press.

Stalls cost £15 a day or £25 for both days, fees go to support City Arts.

For more information/to book a stall, email; KizzyLou.Madden@gmail.com or telephone 07802 796660.

Free entry for buyers with a pop-up retro tea room selling tea, coffee and cakes.

The vintage fair is at at City Arts, 10 Hampton Rd, Newbury, on Saturday and Sunday (April 1 and 2), from 10am to 4pm both days.