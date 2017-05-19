Sun shines on school's charity fun day

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled
MORE than 500 people pulled on their trainers for the fourth annual Park House School charity fun run at the weekend.
The sun made a welcome appearance on Sunday as runners of all ages took part in races of 2km, 5km and 10km as well as a toddler and junior dash.
Derek Peaple, headteacher at Park House School, said: “Last Sunday's wonderful community run and fun day cemented its position as one of the most special days in the school and local community calendar.
“The event brings together the school and local communities in a unique atmosphere that combines healthy lifestyle activity with charity fundraising and all the fun of a traditional school fete.”
This year saw the largest number of participants for the event, which is ably supported by Newbury Runners. Trophies were awarded to the top three runners in each category and all 540 entrants received a medal and goody bag.
Former Park House pupil, Matthew Green, retained the 10km men’s crown that he won last year, while young runner Emily Faulkner was the fastest woman over the longest distance.
The younger girls dominated the 5km run, with Bethan Philip taking the top spot, while Bernie Gerrard was the first man home.
As well as the rainbow of colourful runners that zig-zagged their way around the school cricket pitch and out into the fields beyond the town’s rugby club and college, there was plenty of other activities to keep everyone entertained.
The popular dog show made a return to the bill this year, with prizes awarded in a host of categories.
There was a BBQ, bouncy castle, go karts, a raffle, 5-aside football and tractor rides as well as a variety of traditional fete games and stalls.
All the funds raised will be split between the Park House School Association and Daisy’s Dream, a charity that supports children through bereavement, which the school is supporting this year.
Results:
10km Female
1st Emily Faulkner
2nd Lynwen Wilson
3rd Louise Ambler
10km Male
1st Matthew Green
2nd Simon Whatson
3rd Stuart Bosley
5km Female
1st Bethan Philip
2nd Daisy Toplass
3rd Sophie Bhatt
5km Male
1st Bernie Gerrard
2nd Mike Wheeler
3rd Graham Kemp
2km Girls
1st Phoebe Ryder
2nd Kirsten Fraser
3rd Eve McCoy
2km Boys
1st Jacob Woods
2nd George Alston
3rd James Holland
Girls 200m 3-6yrs
1st Katherine Schollar
2nd Emily Tinsley
3rd Jess Bowsher
Boys 200m 3-6yrs
1st Jude Thorne
2nd Max Anderson
3rd Oliver Daniels
Girls 200m Toddler Race
1st Ruby King
2nd Maisie McCurtin
3rd Amelia Bell
Boys 200m Toddler Race
1st Archie McCoy
2nd Liam and Lucas Whatson
3rd Oscar Martin
