Sun shines on school's charity fun day

MORE than 500 people pulled on their trainers for the fourth annual Park House School charity fun run at the weekend.

The sun made a welcome appearance on Sunday as runners of all ages took part in races of 2km, 5km and 10km as well as a toddler and junior dash.

Derek Peaple, headteacher at Park House School, said: “Last Sunday's wonderful community run and fun day cemented its position as one of the most special days in the school and local community calendar.

“The event brings together the school and local communities in a unique atmosphere that combines healthy lifestyle activity with charity fundraising and all the fun of a traditional school fete.”

This year saw the largest number of participants for the event, which is ably supported by Newbury Runners. Trophies were awarded to the top three runners in each category and all 540 entrants received a medal and goody bag.

Former Park House pupil, Matthew Green, retained the 10km men’s crown that he won last year, while young runner Emily Faulkner was the fastest woman over the longest distance.

The younger girls dominated the 5km run, with Bethan Philip taking the top spot, while Bernie Gerrard was the first man home.

As well as the rainbow of colourful runners that zig-zagged their way around the school cricket pitch and out into the fields beyond the town’s rugby club and college, there was plenty of other activities to keep everyone entertained.

The popular dog show made a return to the bill this year, with prizes awarded in a host of categories.

There was a BBQ, bouncy castle, go karts, a raffle, 5-aside football and tractor rides as well as a variety of traditional fete games and stalls.

All the funds raised will be split between the Park House School Association and Daisy’s Dream, a charity that supports children through bereavement, which the school is supporting this year.

Results:

10km Female

1st Emily Faulkner

2nd Lynwen Wilson

3rd Louise Ambler

10km Male

1st Matthew Green

2nd Simon Whatson

3rd Stuart Bosley

5km Female

1st Bethan Philip

2nd Daisy Toplass

3rd Sophie Bhatt

5km Male

1st Bernie Gerrard

2nd Mike Wheeler

3rd Graham Kemp

2km Girls

1st Phoebe Ryder

2nd Kirsten Fraser

3rd Eve McCoy

2km Boys

1st Jacob Woods

2nd George Alston

3rd James Holland

Girls 200m 3-6yrs

1st Katherine Schollar

2nd Emily Tinsley

3rd Jess Bowsher

Boys 200m 3-6yrs

1st Jude Thorne

2nd Max Anderson

3rd Oliver Daniels

Girls 200m Toddler Race

1st Ruby King

2nd Maisie McCurtin

3rd Amelia Bell

Boys 200m Toddler Race

1st Archie McCoy

2nd Liam and Lucas Whatson

3rd Oscar Martin