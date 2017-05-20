Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

WEST Berkshire is playing host to royals and socialites today (Saturday) as Pippa Middleton marries hedge-fund manager James Matthews.

The 33-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge wed at St Mark’s Church on the Englefield estate of Richard Benyon’s family, at 11.30am.

It is believed around 130 selected guests joined them at the private ceremony in the 17th century church, which was conducted by the Rev Nick Wynne-Jones.

James, aged 41, was expected to have his brother, Made in Chelsea star Spencer, at his side as his best man, while Pippa’s nephew, Prince George, was a page boy and her niece, Princess Charlotte, was a bridesmaid.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and James Middleton were guests, but it is not believed Catherine was a bridesmaid.

Around 350 guests, apparently including Prince Harry and his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, are now partying the night away at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury.

It is thought the reception is taking place in a glass marquee shipped in from Belgium and sited in the 18 acre garden of the Georgian Grade II listed manor house.