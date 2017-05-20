go

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Royals and socialites descend on West Berkshire for the star-studded ceremony

NWN Reporter

Reporter:

NWN Reporter

Contact:

Mobile

WEST Berkshire is playing host to royals and socialites today (Saturday) as Pippa Middleton marries hedge-fund manager James Matthews.

The 33-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge wed at St Mark’s Church on the Englefield estate of Richard Benyon’s family, at 11.30am.

It is believed around 130 selected guests joined them at the private ceremony in the 17th century church, which was conducted by the Rev Nick Wynne-Jones.

James, aged 41, was expected to have his brother, Made in Chelsea star Spencer, at his side as his best man, while Pippa’s nephew, Prince George, was a page boy and her niece, Princess Charlotte, was a bridesmaid.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and James Middleton were guests, but it is not believed Catherine was a bridesmaid.

Around 350 guests, apparently including Prince Harry and his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, are now partying the night away at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury.

It is thought the reception is taking place in a glass marquee shipped in from Belgium and sited in the 18 acre garden of the Georgian Grade II listed manor house.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled

Newbury carpenter hailed a hero for saving man's life

Carpenter's quick actions saved a life

All Districts

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews
All Districts

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Royals and socialites descend on West Berkshire for the star-studded ceremony

 
Margaret is hailed as pride of the town
All Districts

Margaret is hailed as pride of the town

Tireless community stalwart is awarded Freedom of Hungerford

 
All Districts

On your marks: it's Welford Fun Run

 
All Districts

No police action after fighting at football match

1comment

 
All Districts

The Hungerford Club does it again!

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33