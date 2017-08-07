Police force opens up to the public

Thousands of people enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at policing when Thames Valley Police threw open its doors on Saturday.

The annual open day, which is held at the force's training centre in Sulhamstead, gives members of the public the chance to find out more about policing and get up close to the animals in the job too.

Visitors got the chance to see the police helicopter, meet the mounted and dog sections, enjoy displays from the dogs and horses, as well as the public order teams, tour the police museum and become a detective for the day.

A number of people took to social media, however, to complain about the traffic getting in and out of the event.

For full story see this Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.