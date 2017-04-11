Family fun at adventure park

SET in 28 acres on the Berkshire/Hampshire border, 4 Kingdoms is a family run farm and adventure park.

Ideal for children aged two to 12 years, it has 21 play zones including a laser tag arena, inflatables, swings, go-karts, pedal carts, a miniature village, climbing frames, giant slides, pedal boats and four different train rides.

Children can also get hands on with the animals, petting and feeding them. This makes 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park and Family Farm a popular destination for nursery, pre-school and school trips. 4 Kingdoms also caters for children’s parties.

There are also three lakes, with a host of wildlife to keep an eye out for. Otters, birds, fish, ducks and rabbits all come out to say hello as visitors wander around the beautiful grounds. Magical fairies and pixies are also known to hide out down by the water too.

Entry fees apply but once inside the park there are no additional charges for rides. Season tickets are also available.

Hot food, snacks and drinks are all available at The Burger Bar, at an additional cost.

This year the adventure park has been named as a Finalist in the 2017 National Farm Attractions Network Day Maker award.

Chosen from more than 250 farm parks across the country the award recognises excellent customer service and those venues that go above and beyond to make their customers’ days special.

For more details visit www.4-kingdoms.co.uk