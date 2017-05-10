go

Advertising feature

Roderick Anthony

21-23 The Broadway, Newbury

Established in 1970 by Roderick, Roderick Anthony is proud to be Newbury's longest serving hairdressing salon.

Today, under the guidance of Roderick's son Anthony, the salon remains dedicated to excellence. Anthony believes strongly in customer care, and keeps the salon striving for the best.

Having relocated in September 2013 to larger premises in The Broadway, conveniently situated at the top of the town close to the Clock Tower in London Road and just a few minutes from Waitrose, Anthony and his team set about creating Newbury's most luxurious salon.

The team invite you to visit Roderick Anthony for the ultimate hair care experience.

Relax in the luxurious surroundings and let their team of stylists make you look and feel amazing.

The salon has the latest massaging wash basins, complimentary coffee or wine and, of course, superb service.

At Roderick Anthony they are dedicated to providing the highest quality hairdressing and hair colouring services and believe assessment and further training of their stylists is the key to high standards and hairdressing excellence. 

Within the team they have a Wella Master Colour expert and Wella colour educator, together with experts in creative cutting, men's hair, hair up and the latest blow dry techniques.

The salon, which prides itself on high standards with incredibly competitive prices, opens from 10am until 6pm on Monday and Tuesday; from 9am until 7pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and from 8am until 5pm on Saturday.

Please call 01635 522200 to book an appointment or to speak with one of the team.

The philosophy...

"Hairdressing is simple. You have to give a good service, and look after people. You have to produce a good haircut every single time; you have to advise but you also have to listen to produce the haircut that the customer wants."

Roderick Anthony

Price List

A system of continuous training ensures that our stylists are at the forefront of hairdressing excellence.

Styling 

graduate
stylist		 stylist style
director		 senior
style
stylist		 art
director
Ladies Cut & Blowdry £29 £34 £39 £44 £49
Ladies Wash & Cut £22 £25 £28 £32 £35
Wash & Blowdry £20 £23 £26 £30 £33
Express Gloss Colour £12 £12 £12 £12 £12
Men's Cut & Blowdry £18 £21 £23 £26 £29
Hair-up With Selected Specialised Stylists from from £60

Please note a Graduate Stylist is fully, but newly qualified.

A system of continuous training ensures that our creative stylists are at the forefront of hairdressing excellence

Technical

graduate
stylist		 stylist /
style director		 senior
style stylist /
art director
Foil Highlights £45 £69 £75

Tint / Gloss in between foils add		 £18 £20
£20
Foils One Panel £22 £29 £34
Foils Half Head (Top & Front) £30 £40 £50
Balayage or Ombre £65 £85 £95
All Over Colour £39 £49 £54
All Over Colour Short £29 £39 £45
Regrowth Colour £20 £27 £32
Permanent Waving - £75 £75

Kerastase & Tigi treatments available for a variety of hair & scalp conditions from £10.00

25% off for children and students under 16 Monday to Thursday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Senior Bayer boss leapt to his death, inquest hears

Senior Bayer boss leapt to his death, inquest hears

Shirtless man brandished kitchen knives in Thatcham street

Court

Leisure

Coup for Oil Gallery
360 Degrees

Coup for Oil Gallery

First UK solo show of leading contemporary artist

 
Roderick Anthony
Leisure

Roderick Anthony

21-23 The Broadway, Newbury

 
Arts & Ents

Let festivities begin

 
Leisure

GAME REVIEW: Little Nightmares

1comment

 
Arts & Ents

Just the job for a woman

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33