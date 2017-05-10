Established in 1970 by Roderick, Roderick Anthony is proud to be Newbury's longest serving hairdressing salon.

Today, under the guidance of Roderick's son Anthony, the salon remains dedicated to excellence. Anthony believes strongly in customer care, and keeps the salon striving for the best.

Having relocated in September 2013 to larger premises in The Broadway, conveniently situated at the top of the town close to the Clock Tower in London Road and just a few minutes from Waitrose, Anthony and his team set about creating Newbury's most luxurious salon.

The team invite you to visit Roderick Anthony for the ultimate hair care experience.

Relax in the luxurious surroundings and let their team of stylists make you look and feel amazing.

The salon has the latest massaging wash basins, complimentary coffee or wine and, of course, superb service.

At Roderick Anthony they are dedicated to providing the highest quality hairdressing and hair colouring services and believe assessment and further training of their stylists is the key to high standards and hairdressing excellence.

Within the team they have a Wella Master Colour expert and Wella colour educator, together with experts in creative cutting, men's hair, hair up and the latest blow dry techniques.

The salon, which prides itself on high standards with incredibly competitive prices, opens from 10am until 6pm on Monday and Tuesday; from 9am until 7pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and from 8am until 5pm on Saturday.

Please call 01635 522200 to book an appointment or to speak with one of the team.

The philosophy...

"Hairdressing is simple. You have to give a good service, and look after people. You have to produce a good haircut every single time; you have to advise but you also have to listen to produce the haircut that the customer wants."

Roderick Anthony

Price List

A system of continuous training ensures that our stylists are at the forefront of hairdressing excellence.

Styling

graduate

stylist stylist style

director senior

style

stylist art

director Ladies Cut & Blowdry £29 £34 £39 £44 £49 Ladies Wash & Cut £22 £25 £28 £32 £35 Wash & Blowdry £20 £23 £26 £30 £33 Express Gloss Colour £12 £12 £12 £12 £12 Men's Cut & Blowdry £18 £21 £23 £26 £29

Hair-up With Selected Specialised Stylists from from £60

Please note a Graduate Stylist is fully, but newly qualified.

A system of continuous training ensures that our creative stylists are at the forefront of hairdressing excellence

Technical

graduate

stylist stylist /

style director senior

style stylist /

art director Foil Highlights £45 £69 £75

Tint / Gloss in between foils add £18 £20

£20 Foils One Panel £22 £29 £34 Foils Half Head (Top & Front) £30 £40 £50 Balayage or Ombre £65 £85 £95 All Over Colour £39 £49 £54 All Over Colour Short £29 £39 £45 Regrowth Colour £20 £27 £32 Permanent Waving - £75 £75

Kerastase & Tigi treatments available for a variety of hair & scalp conditions from £10.00

25% off for children and students under 16 Monday to Thursday.