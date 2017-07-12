Hurstbourne Tarrant, Andover, Hampshire, SP11 0ER

Tel: 01264 736444

Email: info@esseborne-manor.co.uk

Website: www.esseborne-manor.co.uk

Restaurant opening hours

Breakfast: Monday-Friday 7am-10am

Saturday-Sunday 8am-10am

Lunch: 12pm-2.30pm

Afternoon Tea: 3pm-5.30pm

Dinner: 7pm-9.30pm

The Manor

Set in the middle of the North Wessex Downs, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Esseborne Manor is a small family-run Victorian Country Hotel.

For 100 years the manor has been a country retreat and still retains the feel of a private home.

The Hamilton family provide a warm welcome to all visitors, whether they are delighting in dinner at the award-winning Courtyard Restaurant, afternoon tea on the patio or enjoying a stay in one of the luxury bedrooms.

The food

Fresh ideas and fresh ingredients are the order of the day at the restaurant, which overlooks the gardens and the farmland beyond.

The kitchen team source as much produce as possible from Hampshire and Berkshire and all herbs are grown in the grounds of the hotel.

Esseborne Manor offers fine dining, not just dinner, with a choice of Grill menu, dinner menu or 7-course tasting menu (see below). Diners can enjoy pre-dinner drinks and canapés in the bar and on the patio, before moving inside to enjoy a choice of dishes, all served with home-made bread. The wine selection offers something to match every plate and every palate. Summer al fresco dining is also available.

The evening is then finished off with coffee and petit fours in the lounge.

A buffet lunch is also served on a Sunday, while Esseborne’s traditional English Afternoon Tea, with an extensive selection of teas, is proving increasingly popular.

The rooms

All of the bedrooms at Esseborne are individually designed, overlook the gardens and provide all the modern conveniences guests now expect, including complimentary Wi-Fi and satellite TV, with freeview and DVD player, as well as bottled water and home-made biscuits.

There are three four-poster bedrooms, including the Madingley Room, with its chandeliers and a silk-draped four-poster bed. The Lymington Room has a luxurious Victorian slipper bath for an indulgent stay. There is a two-person sunken spa bath in the Kensington Honeymoon Suite and the Ferndown Room has doors leading out on to a private patio.

Weddings

Esseborne also hosts more than 40 weddings every year and is licensed to hold ceremonies in the newly decorated Garden Room.

Larger weddings can be accommodated in a marquee on the lawn and the bride and groom are offered exclusive use of the hotel when taking a number of the bedrooms.

Corporate events

Situated just an hour from London, Southampton and Oxford, Esseborne Manor is conveniently located for conferencing and corporate events.

Corporate entertainment for team buildings can also be arranged and can include race days at nearby Thruxton Circuit, Land Rover off-road experiences, tank driving on Salisbury Plain, or archery and laser shooting within the Manor’s grounds.

Tasting Menu

Please Note:

7-Course Tasting Menu

must be taken by the whole table

Risotto,

Asparagus, Pig Cheek

~~~~~

Mackerel,

Rhubarb, Pickled Ginger, Jasmine

~~~~~

Cod,

Essence of Kipper

~~~~~

Pork,

Piccalilli

~~~~~

Duck Breast,

Humus, Coriander, Cumin

~~~~~

Orange Posset,

Chocolate, Pistachio

~~~~~

Sorrel Panna Cotta,

Strawberry

~~~~~

Coffee or Tea,

Petit Fours

Cheese & Biscuits can be added

at an additional cost