Bar:
Monday Closed
Tuesday-Saturday Open all day
Sunday 11am-6pm
Kitchen:
Monday Closed
Tuesday-Thursday 12pm-9pm
Friday-Saturday 12pm-9.30pm
Sunday 12pm-4pm
The Fox and Hounds is a family run pub and restaurant owned by Griffins Butchers in Newbury.
It prides itself on serving locally sourced, homemade fresh food and carefully chosen cask ales.
Located in the picturesque village of Donnington and overlooked by Donnington Castle, the pub was transformed in to a traditional local destination by the Vine family.
The ethos of the Vine family runs through the pub, and they use only the best, most fresh local produce to help the head chef create modern, expressive, seasonal dishes.
All meat is supplied by Griffin’s Butchers and they offer a host of dishes, straight from the butcher’s block, including T-bone, fillet, ribeye, sirloin, rump and gammon.
The owners pride themselves on supporting local businesses, while maintaining the highest quality and freshness of the ingredients.
The pub boasts an extensive wine list that incorporates bottles from around the world.
Staff work very closely with suppliers to ensure there is great wine to be paired with the great food.
Sample menu
To kick things off….
Bread, Oils & Olives
Whole garlic King Prawns
Hickory smoked Surf & Turf Kebabs with paprika mayo
And for the main course…
Pork escallop in black pudding crumb with fried egg, green beans, apple mash and caper sauce
24-hour slow cooked BBQ ribs with homemade coleslaw, salad and fries
Butternut squash and goat’s cheese lasagne with salad and garlic bread
To finish….
Chocolate brownie sundae
Lemon posset
A selection of ice creams and sorbets
