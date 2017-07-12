Call: 01635 40540

Email: info@foxandhoundsnewbury.co.uk

Browse: www.foxandhoundsnewbury.co.uk

Opening Hours

Bar:

Monday Closed

Tuesday-Saturday Open all day

Sunday 11am-6pm

Kitchen:

Monday Closed

Tuesday-Thursday 12pm-9pm

Friday-Saturday 12pm-9.30pm

Sunday 12pm-4pm

The pub

The Fox and Hounds is a family run pub and restaurant owned by Griffins Butchers in Newbury.

It prides itself on serving locally sourced, homemade fresh food and carefully chosen cask ales.

Located in the picturesque village of Donnington and overlooked by Donnington Castle, the pub was transformed in to a traditional local destination by the Vine family.

The food

The ethos of the Vine family runs through the pub, and they use only the best, most fresh local produce to help the head chef create modern, expressive, seasonal dishes.

All meat is supplied by Griffin’s Butchers and they offer a host of dishes, straight from the butcher’s block, including T-bone, fillet, ribeye, sirloin, rump and gammon.

The owners pride themselves on supporting local businesses, while maintaining the highest quality and freshness of the ingredients.

Fine Wines

The pub boasts an extensive wine list that incorporates bottles from around the world.

Staff work very closely with suppliers to ensure there is great wine to be paired with the great food.

Sample menu

To kick things off….

Bread, Oils & Olives

Whole garlic King Prawns

Hickory smoked Surf & Turf Kebabs with paprika mayo

And for the main course…

Pork escallop in black pudding crumb with fried egg, green beans, apple mash and caper sauce

24-hour slow cooked BBQ ribs with homemade coleslaw, salad and fries

Butternut squash and goat’s cheese lasagne with salad and garlic bread

To finish….

Chocolate brownie sundae

Lemon posset

A selection of ice creams and sorbets