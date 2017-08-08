It's show time!

A festival of farming, food and fun The Royal County of Berkshire Show has been established since 1909 and was initially put together to promote the local agricultural industry, where farmers would showcase their livestock. Over the years, the Show has grown into one of the largest County Shows in the country and now offers a wide selection of activities and attractions for all the family to enjoy. So what can you expect to see at the Show this year? Lots of animals, lots of free have-a-go activities and plenty of delicious food & drinks and unique gifts that can’t be found on the high street! In the main arena, we see the return of the Devil’s Horsemen, with their breath taking, high energy acrobatics on horseback. A real ‘mouth wide open’ viewing spectacular! We are also welcoming back the brilliant Shetland Pony Grand National who will be delivering high-speed dashes on pint-sized Shetland ponies. Great fun for all the family. New for 2017 is MPM Catering who will be offering a vibrant selection of ‘street food’ to Show visitors. Everything is cooked fresh in front of the crowd using ingenious cooking techniques to maximise both flavour and kitchen theatre. 10 things not to miss at the Show The Food Tent: housing a variety of delectable treats and accompaniments Arts & Crafts Tent: Unusual gift ideas ranging from pocket-money prices to the higher end offerings. An ideal place for Christmas shopping! Sports Zone: a thrill-seeking taster area for kids to ‘have-a-go’ on activities such as obstacle courses, simulator rides, skiing, football, mini-digger adventures and much more. The brilliant Savage Skills Team will be performing their spectacular stunts on BMX and Mountain bikes as well as Parkour. Miller’s Ark Farm: the ever popular mini petting area returns with pigs, donkeys, ducks, chicks and many more. A strong equestrian line-up: Showcasing the British Show jumping International Stairway Class amongst other competitions and classes from the coaches and heavy horses to the formula 1 of equine, the brilliant scurry driving. A horse-lovers paradise! Food & Farming Zone: will continue to demonstrate the importance of backing British farming through fun activities and demonstrations for all the family to experience. The Society Building: will be housing a number of cattle from all over the UK. And this year we welcome the prestigious and historic Burke Trophy, which will be awarded to the best beef and dairy cattle. Cookery Theatre: as well as the very popular chef’s performing demonstrations throughout the weekend, there will also be new activities that the children can get involved in. Vintage area: Bigger and better than ever, with more tractors and more threshing machines. The Dog & Duck Show: using trained and untrained sheep dogs to herd ducks around the arena, this amusing and entertaining show also educates the audience about common dog behaviour issues and how they can be resolved.