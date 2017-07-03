The Circuit

The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards were launched at the NWN offices in Faraday Road, Newbury recently.

The launch was attended by Newbury MP Richard Benyon; Charles Robinson, of Jones Robinson Estate Agents; Mag Williams, from Kennet Shopping Centre; Greenham Common Trust chief executive, Chris Boulton; Daren Bowyer, chief executive of the Newbury and District Agricultural Society; Ruth Hardman, from PBA Accountants; and Michael Burroughs, from Santandar.

They joined Newbury News Limited chairman, Jeremy Willis, NWN chief executive James Gurney; NWN Best in Business Awards co-ordinator John Hampson; and awards host Thomas Plant, from SAS Auctions.