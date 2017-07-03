The Circuit

go

A gallery of images from the recent launch of the NWN Best in Business Awards 2017

The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards were launched at the NWN offices in Faraday Road, Newbury recently.

The launch was attended by Newbury MP Richard Benyon; Charles Robinson, of Jones Robinson Estate Agents; Mag Williams, from Kennet Shopping Centre; Greenham Common Trust chief executive, Chris Boulton; Daren Bowyer, chief executive of the Newbury and District Agricultural Society; Ruth Hardman, from PBA Accountants; and Michael Burroughs, from Santandar.

They joined Newbury News Limited chairman, Jeremy Willis, NWN chief executive James Gurney; NWN Best in Business Awards co-ordinator John Hampson; and awards host Thomas Plant, from SAS Auctions.

