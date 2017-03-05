Dogs Trust Newbury latest arrivals dubbed 'bat-hounds'

DOGS Trust Newbury’s latest arrivals have ears pricked listening out for the approaching footsteps of prospective new owners.

Three fantastic dogs – Trixie the German Shepherd cross, Whizz the lurcher, and two-year-old Ronnie at the Hamstead Marshall re-homing centre have all been dubbed ‘Bat-hounds’, due to their adorable sticky-up ears.

Nicki Barrow, Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager, said:

“We’ve had a flurry of superhero activity at Dogs Trust Newbury recently and now these adorable ‘Bat-hounds’ are looking for their special someone!

Ronnie loves to play with his toys and his human and doggy friends alike. Full of character, he never fails to entertain. This bouncy two-year-old enjoys being out on walks and exploring outdoors. Searching for an active home, ideally with owners who have terrier experience, in a quiet, adult-only home, this happy chappy could live with a playful, compatible dog, but no cats or small ‘furries.’

Energetic and fun, adventurous 18-month-old Trixie loves playing fetch with a tennis ball. Trixie is looking for active, adult owners with breed experience, to go exploring with and continue her training. Sweet Trixie loves being busy and enjoying life to the full.

Whizz, aged five has a super character and is great fun to be around. Although he can be apprehensive when meeting new people, he loves a fuss when he gets to know you – treats are the way to his heart! Found wandering the streets as a stray, this lovely boy is looking for an adult-only home where he is the only pet so he gets all the attention. He dreams of a quiet household with a garden to call his own.

Anyone who can offer a loving home, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

The Newbury Dogs Trust rehoming centre is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, RG20 OHR.

Dogs Trust Newbury also have a charity fundraising shop near the Clock Tower, in Northbrook Street, Newbury , open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday - with any spring clean item donations gratefully received.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year, while pledging not to destroy any dog, and at 20 rehoming centres across the UK and one in Ireland.