The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Pangbourne College

Royals will present new military colours to the college to celebrate its centenary

THE Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have arrived at Pangbourne College to help commemorate its centenary.

The royal couple will meet staff, students and parents during the visit and will attend a special service in the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, which was opened by the Queen in 2000.

They will also watch a College Parade, during which the Queen will present new military colours to the college.

The school, in Pangbourne Hill, was opened in 1917 as a training base for officers in the Merchant Navy. Today it is a boarding and day school for children aged 11-18 years old.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh last visited in June 2007 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the end of the Falklands conflict.

The visit will be one of the last public engagements for Prince Philip. Last Thursday (May 4) it was announced that the 95-year-old will be retiring from public duties later this summer.

See this Thursday's (May 11) Newbury Weekly News for full story.

