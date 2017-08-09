go

Doggy dash helps raise cash for trust

Picture gallery: It's a dog's life at fun day

More than 1,000 visitors flocked to the annual Dogs Trust Newbury fun day on Sunday.

The event, which was held at Park House School, included a doggy dash, a silent auction, raffle and games for all the family - and of course their furry friends.

More than £6,000 was raised for the charity, which it will use to help homeless dogs in the area.

For the full story see tomorrow's Newbury Weekly News.

