Doggy dash helps raise cash for trust

More than 1,000 visitors flocked to the annual Dogs Trust Newbury fun day on Sunday.

The event, which was held at Park House School, included a doggy dash, a silent auction, raffle and games for all the family - and of course their furry friends.

More than £6,000 was raised for the charity, which it will use to help homeless dogs in the area.

