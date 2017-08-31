go

Remembering Princess Diana

The People's Princess was a much-loved figure in West Berkshire

Jackie Markham

Reporter:

Jackie Markham

Email:

jackie.markham@newburynews.co.uk

To celebrate the life of Princess Diana, we’ve put together a gallery of photographs from some of her visits to West Berkshire.

Princess Diana had many friends in the area and was a frequent visitor to West Berkshire, sometimes on private visits and occasionally on public engagements, which never failed to draw a huge crowd of admirers. She was unfailingly generous with her time and many local people will remember her visit to Newbury in April 1988 as guest of honour at a concert at St Nicolas Church, in aid of the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children.  The concert was organised by Sally Bates, whose daughter Carolyn had been a former flatmate of Diana’s in London.

Other local visits included a visit to Brookfields School in Tilehurst in 1983.

Princess Diana touched the lives of many West Berkshire people and her untimely death on 31 August 1997 was deeply felt throughout the community.

On Saturday 6 September 1997, the day of her funeral, the streets of Newbury were eerily quiet, with many local shops and businesses closed as a mark of respect. She is remembered as the People’s Princess, and lives on in the hearts and minds of communities across the country.

 

