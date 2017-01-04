Betfred Challow Hurdle Day - Photo Gallery

Final Choice en route to victory in race one

Belami des Pictons before landing race two in good style

Potters Cross put in a game performance to take race three

Messire des Obeaux took the Grade 1 Betfred Challow Hurdle

The happy winning connections of Messire des Obeaux

Icing On The Cake jumped well when winning race six

Theligny jumping the last before winning race six

William Henry was impressive in winning race seven

Chief Executive Julian Thick draws the Betfred sponsord £5000 BTO Draw for Stable Staff won by Amy Crook

Plenty of fun was had by our younger racegoers on our Derby horse hoppers!

Newbury Rock Choir serenaded racegoers throughout the afternoon

The horse is strong in this one! Our mascot Harry The Horse meets his match