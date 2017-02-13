Betfair Super Saturday - Photo Gallery

High Bridge lands the first race

Tobefair (right) continued his remarkable winning run in race two

Native River was impressive in the Grade 2 Betfair Denman Chase

Altior was imperious in the Grade 2 Betfair Exchange Chase

Ballyandy (right) won the feature race, the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle

Final Nudge (left) jumping the last before winning race six

Daphne du Clos won the lucky last

Two lucky racegoers presented a special commemorative collage to Denman

Sprinter Sacre paraded before racing