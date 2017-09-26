Digital & Magazine Account Manager

The Place

Newbury News & Media is the advertising sales operation that powers the Newbury News Ltd.’s portfolio of products here @ Faraday Road, Newbury.

This year, our heritage product The Newbury Weekly News, celebrated its 150th anniversary – some milestone I’m sure you will agree. A lot has changed over those 150 years, particularly in the last ten years. Technology has fuelled the digital landscape and enabled all business sectors to work smarter, and create new opportunities. In our case, it has given us new avenues with which to communicate to the people of West Berkshire.

This means we don’t just print newspapers. We have a strong website www.newburytoday.co.uk that is delivering over 114,000 unique browsers each month, and strong social channels – particularly Facebook & Twitter – again delivering significant numbers. Together with the Newbury Weekly News we can deliver some very strong audiences to our customers.

We also have new platforms coming on-stream to help our customer-base access this audience efficiently and cost-effectively.

It’s an exciting time and a great time to come and join the team.

The Role

We have a fantastic opportunity for a passionate, energetic person to embark on the next stage of your career.

We want this individual to be a strong communicator and have the ability to build relationships across our footprint.

This role will work across our new digital platforms and also on our monthly glossy magazine, Out & About. (approximately a 75% / 25% split)

A proven track-record in sales is preferred but not essential. What is essential is a can-do attitude and a desire to achieve your targets and contribute to the team-goals.

The Return

There is a basic salary and a monthly commission for target achievement. You will also need to have your own car for business-use. We will pay you a car-allowance and reimburse you for any business miles you do.

In addition, we will provide you with an i-phone and i-pad. There is also an opportunity to join our company pension.

There will be lots of training and coaching as part of the on-boarding. You will be given every opportunity to thrive and succeed.

You will also be joining a great team with a great culture. If you thrive in a work-hard, play-hard environment, and you are a good communicator that enjoys being part of a team, then we would love to hear from you.

What to do next

Please email Andrew Harding, Head of Sales, and tell us why you think this role is for you.

andrew.harding@newburynews.co.uk