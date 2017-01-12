go

Nine out of nine for pair of leaders

Newbury Netball League round-up and picture gallery

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

DAVID Wilson Homes were handed the heaviest defeat in their Newbury Netball League history when Newbury 4x4 Centre avenged an early season defeat with a 70-14 Steiner Premier Division mauling of their rivals.

Meanwhile, league leaders Wila Lighting made it nine wins out of nine with their 83-32 defeat of Hungerford Extra and second-placed Bowlers Arms II recorded a 51-31 win over Jets Extra to maintain their challenge.

Q Associates have also chalked up nine straight wins to top Division One and their latest success was a 68-25 defeat of Gardner Leader.

Second in the table Brights came from behind to score a 50-39 win over Newbury 4x4 Centre II and Newbury Volts claimed third spot with their 44-37 win over Jets Orange.

Fizz Catering had a tight 31-26 win over The Hatters.

Division Two leaders Montagne Sports were 63-30 winners over bottom of the table Thames Valley Falcons in their first game after the break, and Tadley Witches edged through 25-23 against Jets White.

Thames Valley Ravens are now second after their 40-27 defeat of Hungerford Juniors.

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

